Chinese actor Xingxing being transferred back to Thailand: PM

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has confirmed that Chinese actor Xingxing, who went missing in connection with a Myanmar call-centre scam, has been found and is awaiting transfer back to Thai authorities.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s weekly Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn said Provincial Police Region 6 is waiting for the actor in Thailand’s Tak province, in the Mae Sot district, which shares a border with Myanmar.

On Monday, both Thai and Chinese media reported that Xingxing, whose real name is Wang Xing, had flown to Bangkok from Shanghai on Friday to join a film shoot after successfully auditioning for a part advertised via WeChat.

He was reportedly picked up at Suvarnabhumi Airport by a vehicle arranged by the production team.

According to the Global Times, a Chinese English-language newspaper, Xingxing’s girlfriend, identified only as Jiajia, said the tracking data of the actor’s phone showed the route becoming increasingly erratic, with contact lost near the Thailand-Myanmar border, an area known to be a hub for call-centre scams, at around noon.

Chinese authorities, including a Chinese consulate, then joined the search for the 22-year-old star.