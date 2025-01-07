Chinese actor Xingxing being transferred back to Thailand: PM

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has confirmed that Chinese actor Xingxing, who went missing in connection with a Myanmar call-centre scam, has been found and is awaiting transfer back to Thai authorities.
Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s weekly Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn said Provincial Police Region 6 is waiting for the actor in Thailand’s Tak province, in the Mae Sot district, which shares a border with Myanmar.
On Monday, both Thai and Chinese media reported that Xingxing, whose real name is Wang Xing, had flown to Bangkok from Shanghai on Friday to join a film shoot after successfully auditioning for a part advertised via WeChat.
He was reportedly picked up at Suvarnabhumi Airport by a vehicle arranged by the production team.
According to the Global Times, a Chinese English-language newspaper, Xingxing’s girlfriend, identified only as Jiajia, said the tracking data of the actor’s phone showed the route becoming increasingly erratic, with contact lost near the Thailand-Myanmar border, an area known to be a hub for call-centre scams, at around noon.
Chinese authorities, including a Chinese consulate, then joined the search for the 22-year-old star.
Paetongtarn said the Thai Foreign Ministry had been in constant communication with the Chinese government to address the issue.
“[Scam] issues require close attention. The Thai government has tasked the foreign minister to collaborate with other countries on these matters – like this time, when an incident like this occurs, we reach out to China,” she said.
She also instructed relevant bodies to ensure that the actor’s disappearance would not negatively impact Thailand’s tourism industry.
The PM added that during her trips abroad, she had discussed cybersecurity policies with world leaders to prevent crimes like this and to address the spread of fake news when such incidents occur.
She further directed Thailand’s Digital Ministry to manage misinformation regarding Xingxing’s disappearance.
Around noon on Tuesday, a picture of Xingxing, appearing bald and gaunt, was circulated online, with reports suggesting that he was being held by the Border Guard Force (BGF).
Reports also claimed that Xingxing told the BGF that he had travelled to Myanmar to visit a relative.