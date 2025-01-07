Chinese ambassador asked to suppress rumours Thailand is unsafe

At Government House in Bangkok, Sorawong told media that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had ordered relevant agencies, especially the Royal Thai Police, to monitor the issue to prevent an impact on tourism.

He said police would clarify the cause of the actor’s disappearance once Xingxing returns to Thailand.

He also admitted that this issue could affect tourism, but said it would not do so in the long term.

“The government and Tourism and Sports Ministry has a duty to boost confidence among tourists,” he stressed, expressing confidence that tourists who had visited Thailand would understand the situation well.