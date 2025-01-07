Cabinet Approves New Speed Limits for Don Muang Tollway

The Thai Cabinet has approved new regulations governing speed limits on the Don Muang Tollway (Concession Highway No. 5) on Tuesday.

The Ministerial Regulation on Determining the Speed Rate of Vehicles on Concession Highways B.E. 2020 aims to improve traffic flow and enhance safety on this vital thoroughfare.

Previously, the Don Muang Tollway lacked specific speed limit regulations. While the Ministerial Regulation on Speed Limits for Driving in Bus Lanes B.E. 2564 provided general guidelines, it was not deemed suitable for the specific characteristics of a concession highway.



