The Education Ministry on Tuesday explained the meaning behind the Children’s Day logo, which Thailand will use for five years (2023-2027).

This year’s Children’s Day falls on Saturday, January 11.

The current logo was chosen through national competition held in 2022, in which Wikawee Rattamanee, a student of Silpakorn University won the first place and pocketed 35,000 baht in prize money, the ministry said.

According to Wikawee, the concept of the logo is “children’s smile”. The design focuses on the smile on a child's face to underscore that children represent the happiness and vitality of a nation.

The artist added that every child deserves to experience joy in life on Children’s Day and every other day in the year, which will help strengthen their foundation as the future of the country.