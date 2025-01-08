Crackdown on Nakhon Pathom factory making fake cough syrup

The raid on Tuesday is a continuation of a crackdown on the gang that has been manufacturing fake cough syrup at different locations in central Thailand to avoid authorities’ detection, said the police.

Since August last year, officials have raided a warehouse in Bangkok’s Thawi Watthana district that the gang used to store drugs, a printing house in Samut Sakhon province where fake labels were made, and an office building in Samut Sakhon where shipping documents of chemicals used in the manufacturing of cough syrup were stored.

An FDA agent said officials started the investigation in August 2024 after receiving complaints of fake cough syrup being sold at several drug stores in the province’s Krathum Baen district.