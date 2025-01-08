PM demands quick arrest of gunman in killing of Cambodian politician

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has told Thai police to act quickly in arresting the gunman involved in taking the life of a former Cambodian opposition MP in Bangkok on Tuesday evening, according to Thai government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap.

Jirayu said on Wednesday that Paetongtarn had tasked police chief Pol General Kitrat Phanphet with finding the absconding gunman and gathering more evidence regarding the crime.

On Tuesday evening, Lim Kimya, a former politician of the now-defunct Cambodia National Rescue Party, was shot dead near the tourist area of Khao San Road in Bangkok.



Police say a man parked his motorbike, shot Lim dead and fled. They believe it was a premeditated assassination, with unclear motive. A warrant was issued for the suspect, a former Thai marine, on Wednesday.

Jirayu said that police were ordered to tighten security in the border areas between Thailand and Cambodia to prevent the suspect from fleeing the country.