PM demands quick arrest of gunman in killing of Cambodian politician

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has told Thai police to act quickly in arresting the gunman involved in taking the life of a former Cambodian opposition MP in Bangkok on Tuesday evening, according to Thai government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap.
Jirayu said on Wednesday that Paetongtarn had tasked police chief Pol General Kitrat Phanphet with finding the absconding gunman and gathering more evidence regarding the crime.
On Tuesday evening, Lim Kimya, a former politician of the now-defunct Cambodia National Rescue Party, was shot dead near the tourist area of Khao San Road in Bangkok.
Police say a man parked his motorbike, shot Lim dead and fled. They believe it was a premeditated assassination, with unclear motive. A warrant was issued for the suspect, a former Thai marine, on Wednesday.
Jirayu said that police were ordered to tighten security in the border areas between Thailand and Cambodia to prevent the suspect from fleeing the country.
The suspect is a former Thai Navy personnel, who had committed ethical breaches and was fired from service.
Claiming progress in the investigation, Jirayut warned the opposition parties not to link the incident with political issues as it is “sensitive.”
“The PM is monitoring the case and has ordered relevant bodies to keep an eye on the issue while urging the opposition not to politicise the incident as it could affect the image of Thailand,” said the spokesperson.
On Wednesday, People’s Party MP Piyarat Chongthep called on the government to speed up the investigation and arrest the gunman.
“Don't let other civilised countries [view] Thailand as a den of criminals. Let them not think anyone who wants to kidnap someone, kill anyone, bring any foreign actors to another country can go to Thailand,” said Piyarat.