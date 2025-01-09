Forest fires continue to ravage Nakhon Ratchasima, arson suspected

By Thursday morning, the firefighters had not yet gained full control of the fire, with concerns that it could spread to a resort close by. A DDMI AK32 helicopter has been deployed to help in the firefighting efforts.

This marks the fourth significant forest fire in the province since the start of the year. The first occurred on January 3, behind Wat Udom Suk, destroying over 200 rai (32 hectares) of forest, with the cause still undetermined.

The second fire, on January 5, affected approximately 41 rai of forest in Ban Hua orok. Evidence of bullet casings found at the scene strongly suggests that this fire was deliberately set to facilitate hunting.

