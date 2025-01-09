Forest fires continue to ravage Nakhon Ratchasima, arson suspected

Devastating forest fires continue to ravage Nakhon Ratchasima province, with the latest incident occurring on Wednesday in the Khao Sado National Forest, which is part of the Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The fire, which ignited near Khao Loi Resort in Pak Chong district’s Phayayen subdistrict, immediate response from the authorities.
Firefighters from the Northeast 3 Nakhon Ratchasima Wildfire Control Promotion Center, Nakhon Ratchasima Forest Protection Unit 1, Khao Yai National Park, Khao Yai Fire Control Station, Disaster Response Association, and Phayayen Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, battled the blaze throughout the night.
By Thursday morning, the firefighters had not yet gained full control of the fire, with concerns that it could spread to a resort close by. A DDMI AK32 helicopter has been deployed to help in the firefighting efforts.
This marks the fourth significant forest fire in the province since the start of the year. The first occurred on January 3, behind Wat Udom Suk, destroying over 200 rai (32 hectares) of forest, with the cause still undetermined.
The second fire, on January 5, affected approximately 41 rai of forest in Ban Hua orok. Evidence of bullet casings found at the scene strongly suggests that this fire was deliberately set to facilitate hunting.
Similarly, the most recent fire in the Khao Sado National Forest is suspected to have been deliberately started for hunting purposes, given its proximity to the previous incident and the suspected cause.
These recurring fires underscore the devastating impact of human activity on the region's valuable natural resources. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in forested areas to help prevent further damage to this vital ecosystem.