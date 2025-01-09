Thai suspect in Cambodian politician’s murder to be extradited soon

Ekkaluck Paenoi, 41, a former Thai marine, was arrested in Cambodia on Wednesday in connection with the murder of former Cambodian opposition politician Lim Kimya, 73, a day earlier.

Police said Ekkaluck will be extradited to Thailand to face charges within two to four weeks.

Ekkaluck was apprehended by Cambodian authorities in Battambang province’s Moung Ruessei district. An arrest warrant had been issued for him in relation to the killing of Lim Kimya, who was shot dead on a road opposite Wat Bowonniwet in Bangkok just hours after he entered the country. He was killed in front of his French wife and brother.