Thai suspect in Cambodian politician’s murder to be extradited soon

Ekkaluck Paenoi, 41, a former Thai marine, was arrested in Cambodia on Wednesday in connection with the murder of former Cambodian opposition politician Lim Kimya, 73, a day earlier.
Police said Ekkaluck will be extradited to Thailand to face charges within two to four weeks.
Ekkaluck was apprehended by Cambodian authorities in Battambang province’s Moung Ruessei district. An arrest warrant had been issued for him in relation to the killing of Lim Kimya, who was shot dead on a road opposite Wat Bowonniwet in Bangkok just hours after he entered the country. He was killed in front of his French wife and brother.
Ekkaluck faces charges of premeditated murder, carrying a firearm in public without justification and discharging a firearm in a public area.
Pol Maj-General Theeradej Thammasuthee, chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau's investigation division, explained on Thursday that Ekkaluck had entered Cambodia illegally, so the case must be processed there before he can be extradited.
He added that the deputy national police chief and Metropolitan Police chief have formally requested Ekkaluck’s extradition to Thailand, with the process expected to take between two weeks and a month.
Theeradej said investigators have discovered that Ekkaluck, also known as “Sargeant Em”, fled to Cambodia through the eastern provinces of Chonburi, Chanthaburi and Sa Kaeo.
Officials who arrested him found no firearms, just a Thai ID card and a civil servant ID card.
Thai police later learned that Ekkaluck had pawned his gun with a Thai police officer, but after interviewing the said officer, they ruled he played no part in the murder.
“Police are continuing to track down other accomplices, especially the person who identified the victim to the shooter,” Theeradej said. “Evidence indicates that this person entered Thailand with the victim and was seen surveying the area several times before the shooting. Afterwards, this individual fled through Suvarnabhumi Airport.”
He added that police believe there are other accomplices of the same nationality, but further details cannot be disclosed at this time.