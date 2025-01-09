Chinese nationals rob fellow Chinese in two cases on the same day in Bangkok

This afternoon (January 9, 2025), Huai Khwang Police Station received reports of two robberies involving Chinese nationals. One incident took place at G Tower in the Rama 9 area. In this case, two victims brought 8 million baht in cash to exchange for cryptocurrency with four Chinese individuals.
Upon arrival, the victims placed the cash-filled bag on a table and began discussing the transaction. The suspects claimed to have transferred the cryptocurrency, but the victims asserted they had not received it. The disagreement escalated, and the suspects grabbed the bag of cash and fled.
Police stated that this case likely qualifies as snatch theft.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the real perpetrator in the first case is the account holder acting as the intermediary who arranged the meeting between the two parties. Authorities are currently verifying whether this individual resides in Thailand.
Meanwhile, around the same time, Huai Khwang Police Station received another report involving a robbery of 5 million baht during a cryptocurrency exchange. The suspects included two Chinese nationals and one Thai individual. The incident occurred at a residence in the Rama 9 area. After seizing the cash, the suspects fled in a Toyota Alphard via the Asoke-Din Daeng Road and entered the expressway.
Police have since located the getaway vehicle and are coordinating with Yannawa Police Station to track down the three suspects.
Regarding the two cases, Pol Col Prasopchok Iampinit, chief of Huai Khwang Police Station, confirmed that no weapons or physical violence were used in either incident. He stated that there is no evidence yet to suggest the two groups of perpetrators are connected.
Investigative teams have been instructed to expedite efforts to identify the culprits and prevent them from fleeing the country.