Chinese nationals rob fellow Chinese in two cases on the same day in Bangkok

This afternoon (January 9, 2025), Huai Khwang Police Station received reports of two robberies involving Chinese nationals. One incident took place at G Tower in the Rama 9 area. In this case, two victims brought 8 million baht in cash to exchange for cryptocurrency with four Chinese individuals.

Upon arrival, the victims placed the cash-filled bag on a table and began discussing the transaction. The suspects claimed to have transferred the cryptocurrency, but the victims asserted they had not received it. The disagreement escalated, and the suspects grabbed the bag of cash and fled.

Police stated that this case likely qualifies as snatch theft.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the real perpetrator in the first case is the account holder acting as the intermediary who arranged the meeting between the two parties. Authorities are currently verifying whether this individual resides in Thailand.