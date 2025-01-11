US ambassador thanks PM for her concern over Los Angeles wildfires

United States ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec thanked Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra for her concern and support over the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, while promising to prioritise the safety of Thais in affected areas.

“Thank you, Prime Minister @ingshin, for your concern and support on the catastrophic fires in Los Angeles,” Godec wrote on X platform on Friday.

“The safety and well-being of everyone affected, including the Thai community, remain our top priority. Our thoughts are with all those impacted, and with the firefighters and emergency teams responding to the crisis,” he said.