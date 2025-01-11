US ambassador thanks PM for her concern over Los Angeles wildfires

United States ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec thanked Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra for her concern and support over the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, while promising to prioritise the safety of Thais in affected areas.
“Thank you, Prime Minister @ingshin, for your concern and support on the catastrophic fires in Los Angeles,” Godec wrote on X platform on Friday.
“The safety and well-being of everyone affected, including the Thai community, remain our top priority. Our thoughts are with all those impacted, and with the firefighters and emergency teams responding to the crisis,” he said.
Starting on January 7, an ongoing series of catastrophic wildfires have raged through the Los Angeles metropolitan area and surrounding regions. As of January 10, the wildfires have killed 11 people, forced nearly 180,000 to evacuate, and destroyed or damaged more than 13,400 structures.
On Thursday, Paetongtarn posted a message on X, saying she has instructed the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Los Angeles to assist Thai nationals there.
She noted that the consulate-general has set up an emergency operations centre, and hoped that the wildfires crisis would be put out soon.
“Thai people should follow news from public agencies closely,” she said, adding that they could contact the consulate-general on 323-962-9574 or 323-580-4222 anytime.
Paetongtarn also advised Thai people in Los Angeles to visit lacounty.gov/emergency for more updates about the wildfire.