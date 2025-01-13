Hoarfrost covers grass and car tops in Phetchabun’s mountaintop village

A resident of a mountaintop village in Phetchabun reported that the temperature in her village dropped to minus 3 degrees Celsius early Monday morning, causing hoarfrost to blanket the grass and even the top of her car.

The resident, who uses the Facebook account name Pui Surachai, shared on her page that it was too cold to sleep, prompting her to wake up at 4 am. She noted that her thermometer registered minus 3 degrees Celsius.

Pui lives in Ban Huay Ya Krua village in Tambon Nam Nao, part of Phetchabun’s Nam Nao district. The village is situated on the Phetchabun mountain range, at an elevation of approximately 750-800 metres above sea level.