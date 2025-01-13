Australia tops list of countries targeting Thai job seekers in scams

MONDAY, JANUARY 13, 2025

Department of Employment survey reveals a concerning rise in fraudulent job offers

 

Australia has emerged as the leading perpetrator of fraudulent job offers targeting Thai workers, according to a survey by Thailand's Department of Employment (DOE).

 

The survey, released on Monday, revealed a concerning rise in job scams. In fiscal year 2024 (October 2023 to September 2024), authorities prosecuted 452 illegal brokers and identified 608 defrauded job seekers, incurring losses totalling 44,223,300 baht.

 

          Top 5 Identified Countries (Fiscal Year 2024):

  1. Australia
  2. Japan
  3. South Korea
  4. United States
  5. Iceland

 

The trend continued in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 (October to December 2024), with authorities prosecuting 59 brokers who deceived 53 job seekers, resulting in losses of 6,112,613 baht.

 

          Top 5 Identified Countries (Fiscal Year 2025 - Q1):

  1. Australia
  2. Malaysia
  3. South Korea
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. Canada
     

 

Somchai Morakotsriwan, director general of the DOE, emphasised the department's efforts to assist scammed job seekers. The Ministry of Labour has assigned officers from the Central Employment Registration and Job Seeker Protection Division, along with the Human Trafficking Suppression Division, to expedite investigations and provide support.

 

The DOE is also pursuing legal action against identified brokers and companies involved in these scams.

 

          Important Reminders for Job Seekers:

  • Verify before Transferring Money: Do not transfer money to any broker or company representative without thorough verification.
  • Check Licensed Agencies: Always verify the legitimacy of recruitment agencies through the Department of Employment's list of authorised agencies for overseas job placement. This list can be found on the website of the Central Employment Registration and Protection Division (doe.go.th/ipd/Jobseekers).
  • Research Your Destination: Before accepting a job offer abroad, research the country and the company thoroughly to avoid falling victim to fraud. Utilise the Department of Employment's e-Service system (doe.go.th), the website of the Thai Labor Management Division Abroad (doe.go.th/overseas), or the Ministry of Labor Hotline (1506 press 2) or the Department of Employment Hotline (1694) for reliable information.

 

By following these steps, Thai job seekers can protect themselves from becoming victims of international job scams.
 

