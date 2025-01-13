Australia tops list of countries targeting Thai job seekers in scams

Australia has emerged as the leading perpetrator of fraudulent job offers targeting Thai workers, according to a survey by Thailand's Department of Employment (DOE).

The survey, released on Monday, revealed a concerning rise in job scams. In fiscal year 2024 (October 2023 to September 2024), authorities prosecuted 452 illegal brokers and identified 608 defrauded job seekers, incurring losses totalling 44,223,300 baht.

Top 5 Identified Countries (Fiscal Year 2024):

Australia Japan South Korea United States Iceland

The trend continued in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 (October to December 2024), with authorities prosecuting 59 brokers who deceived 53 job seekers, resulting in losses of 6,112,613 baht.

Top 5 Identified Countries (Fiscal Year 2025 - Q1):