Man arrested for allegedly selling e-cigarette liquid mixed with ketamine

A stateless man was arrested on Monday for allegedly selling e-cigarette liquid laced with ketamine, which police claim has become increasingly popular among Bangkok pub-goers.

Pol Col Urumporn Khundetsamrit, commander of Makkasan Police Station, stated that Singha (surname withheld), 28, was arrested at a condominium in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district following a tip-off.

Urumporn reported that police seized 201 e-cigarette cartridges allegedly containing liquid mixed with ketamine from Singha’s condominium. He noted that the suspect is a stateless individual permitted to reside in the kingdom under a special ID card.