Man arrested for allegedly selling e-cigarette liquid mixed with ketamine

A stateless man was arrested on Monday for allegedly selling e-cigarette liquid laced with ketamine, which police claim has become increasingly popular among Bangkok pub-goers.
Pol Col Urumporn Khundetsamrit, commander of Makkasan Police Station, stated that Singha (surname withheld), 28, was arrested at a condominium in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district following a tip-off.
Urumporn reported that police seized 201 e-cigarette cartridges allegedly containing liquid mixed with ketamine from Singha’s condominium. He noted that the suspect is a stateless individual permitted to reside in the kingdom under a special ID card.
The station chief revealed that the police had been informed about teenagers frequenting Bangkok pubs who were turning to ketamine-laced e-cigarette liquids.
Following an investigation, police discovered that the suspect was allegedly selling e-cigarette cartridges containing ketamine via the Line application for 2,500 baht per cartridge. Urumporn added that the suspect delivered the cartridges to clients using rider services.
When police arrived at the condominium, Urumporn said the suspect was preparing to dispatch a cartridge to a client.