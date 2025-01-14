Price reforms necessary for free electricity transition: TDRI

The TDRI urged the government to include the transition to a free electricity market with clean energy in the upcoming Power Development Plan (PDP) 2024, emphasising its critical importance for Thailand’s economic, social and environmental sustainability.

The TDRI’s proposal also aligns with former PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s ambitions to reduce the cost of household electricity. Thaksin outlined plans to reduce electricity costs as part of a strategy to attract major technology investments, particularly in data centres and artificial intelligence hubs.

Speaking at the "Chat with Tony: Bull Rally of Thai Capital Market" event held by Kaohoon TV Online on Monday at Dusit Thani Hotel, Thaksin said that negotiations were underway for potential investments exceeding £40 billion (1.69 trillion baht) to establish Thailand as a regional technology hub.

Drawing parallels with the United Arab Emirates, which views data centres and AI facilities as modern-day refineries, Thaksin emphasised the importance of competitive energy prices in attracting such investments.

The former premier also disclosed plans to cut the price of electricity to about 3.70 baht per unit, asserting that initial assessments have shown these reductions are quite feasible.

"We're merely trimming unnecessary expenses that have been passed on to the public," he explained, addressing concerns about recent declines in energy stock prices.

Thaksin added that he has discussed the initiative with Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga. He said that the cost of solar power has dropped to 2 baht per unit, adding that power plants with operating costs that exceed green energy alternatives could be phased out.

"Global electricity rates stand at roughly 6 cents per unit, whilst Thailand's rate is 13 cents," he noted.

The proposed reductions would involve streamlining costs across three electricity authorities and implementing stricter controls on public electricity usage, including addressing wasteful practices by local organisations.

