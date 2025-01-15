Chinese tourist killed in jet ski accident off Phuket

A 33-year-old Chinese man succumbed to injuries at Patong Hospital in Phuket on Tuesday after his jet ski was hit by another jet ski driven by a fellow Chinese tourist.

Liu Hong Chao was pronounced dead at around 2.20pm at the hospital in Kathu District, according to Patong Police Station.

Police questioned Lyu Zhifeg, 28, a Chinese national who waited at the hospital to give his statement. Lyu said he and his friend were riding jet skis about 1 kilometre off Patong Beach earlier that day when they collided. The pair and a female friend had rented three jet skis from a shop at Dolphin Park at around 1pm.