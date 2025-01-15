Chinese tourist killed in jet ski accident off Phuket

A 33-year-old Chinese man succumbed to injuries at Patong Hospital in Phuket on Tuesday after his jet ski was hit by another jet ski driven by a fellow Chinese tourist.
Liu Hong Chao was pronounced dead at around 2.20pm at the hospital in Kathu District, according to Patong Police Station.
Police questioned Lyu Zhifeg, 28, a Chinese national who waited at the hospital to give his statement. Lyu said he and his friend were riding jet skis about 1 kilometre off Patong Beach earlier that day when they collided. The pair and a female friend had rented three jet skis from a shop at Dolphin Park at around 1pm.
When they failed to return after their hour was up, the jet ski operator went to look for them and found the injured Liu, who was rushed to hospital.
The Phuket Regional Harbor Office contacted the insurance company, which agreed to pay compensation of 100,000 baht for the death.
The office also fined the owner 10,000 baht after discovering the licence for the jet ski driven by Lyu had expired four days ago.
The police and Harbour Office and police are investigating the accident to determine its cause and assess potential legal charges.