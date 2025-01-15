Even I was almost fooled, says Paetongtarn on AI scam encounter

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Wednesday warned the public against falling for AI-powered scams after she personally escaped a con artist impersonating an ASEAN leader.

Speaking at a policy meeting for the fiscal 2026 budget, the premier said she was targeted by a call centre gang using artificial intelligence to mimic the voice of a neighbouring country’s leader. The scammer attempted to solicit a donation on behalf of their “country”.

Paetongtarn said the scammer initially sent her a voice clip through a chat application, which was not Line. The message introduced the supposed leader, who expressed interest in cooperating with her on international matters. Paetongtarn said she responded via text messages and the con artist wrote back saying he would contact her later.