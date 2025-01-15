Four South Koreans arrested for working illegally as hairdressers

Four South Korean nationals were arrested on Wednesday for working illegally as hairdressers in a popular salon on Sukhumvit Road.

The raid, conducted by the Khlong Tan Police Department in conjunction with immigration authorities, followed a tip-off regarding foreign nationals engaged in reserved occupations.

"Hairdressing is a profession specifically reserved for Thai nationals," said Commander of Immigration Division 1 Police Maj-General Prasat Khemaprasit. "Foreigners entering Thailand on tourist visas are strictly prohibited from engaging in any form of employment."

Upon arrival at the salon, officers discovered a number of foreign nationals providing hairdressing services to both Thai and foreign customers.



