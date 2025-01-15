Four South Koreans arrested for working illegally as hairdressers

Four South Korean nationals were arrested on Wednesday for working illegally as hairdressers in a popular salon on Sukhumvit Road.
The raid, conducted by the Khlong Tan Police Department in conjunction with immigration authorities, followed a tip-off regarding foreign nationals engaged in reserved occupations.
"Hairdressing is a profession specifically reserved for Thai nationals," said Commander of Immigration Division 1 Police Maj-General Prasat Khemaprasit. "Foreigners entering Thailand on tourist visas are strictly prohibited from engaging in any form of employment."
Upon arrival at the salon, officers discovered a number of foreign nationals providing hairdressing services to both Thai and foreign customers.
The arrested individuals, identified as Mr. Lee (25), Mr. Kim (30), Ms. Jiyoen (25), and Ms. Ji Hye (24), were all found to be in Thailand on 90-day visa waivers for tourism.
"These individuals have violated Thai immigration law by engaging in employment without the necessary work permits," Pol Maj-General Prasat explained.
A Myanmar national, Ms. Thin Thin Mar (33), who was also present at the salon, was found to be working beyond the scope of her existing work permit.
The arrested South Koreans face fines ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 baht and may be blacklisted from re-entering Thailand.
Police Maj-General Prasat urged the public to report any suspected cases of illegal employment by foreign nationals to the Immigration Bureau at the 60th Birthday Celebration Building, or by contacting their local Provincial Immigration Office, or calling 1178.