Paetongtarn practises Islamic salutation on flight to South

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra spent her time onboard an air force helicopter flying to the southern province of Narathiwat practising the universal Islamic greeting “as-salaam alaykum” on Thursday.
Helping her with the pronunciation was Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong. He was part of a delegation that included Deputy PM and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy PM and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, National Police chief Pol General Kitrat Phanphet, Army chief General Phana Klaewplodthuk, and permanent secretary for Transport Ministry Chayatan Phromsorn.
While on board the flight, Paetongtarn turned to Tawee asking him to help her say as-salaam alaykum, so she could greet residents correctly. The southern border province is predominantly Muslim.
She practised the greeting with Tawee several times and said she had practised saying it earlier as well.
The greeting “as-salaam alaykum”, or “peace be upon you” in Arabic, is a common greeting among Muslim communities worldwide. The customary reply is “wa alaykum as-salaam”, meaning “and peace be upon you, too”.
Paetongtarn initially planned to visit Narathiwat, before heading to Yala and Pattani as part of a one-day trip to the deep South of Thailand.
However, Tawee told her that the stopover in Pattani would have to be cancelled due to heavy rainfall, which would be difficult for the helicopter to manoeuvre.
In Pattani, Paetongtarn was scheduled to visit the marine police pier in Muang district’s Ru Samilae area to engage with fishing boat operators. She was then set to hear a briefing on a dredging of waterways project as well as preside over a ceremony granting soft loans to small- and medium-sized businesses in the three southern provinces.