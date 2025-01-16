Paetongtarn practises Islamic salutation on flight to South

Paetongtarn initially planned to visit Narathiwat, before heading to Yala and Pattani as part of a one-day trip to the deep South of Thailand.

However, Tawee told her that the stopover in Pattani would have to be cancelled due to heavy rainfall, which would be difficult for the helicopter to manoeuvre.

In Pattani, Paetongtarn was scheduled to visit the marine police pier in Muang district’s Ru Samilae area to engage with fishing boat operators. She was then set to hear a briefing on a dredging of waterways project as well as preside over a ceremony granting soft loans to small- and medium-sized businesses in the three southern provinces.

