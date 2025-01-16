Scammer who tried to con PM based in neighbouring country: CCIB

The chief of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) confirmed on Thursday that the call-centre gang that tried to scam Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra into donating money is operating from a neighbouring country.

CCIB chief Pol Lt-General Trairong Phiwphan said his bureau currently coordinating with its counterpart in the unnamed country for further information.

On Wednesday, Paetongtarn said a gang had used AI to impersonate the voice of a leader from a neighbouring country, requesting a donation. However, she became suspicious when she noticed that the bank account provided was located outside the country.