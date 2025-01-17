Isolated heavy rains and flood warning issued for Southern Thailand

The department added that waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea will reach heights of 2-3 metres and above 3 metres in storms. It urged all ships to proceed with caution and keep away from thunderstorms while small boats should stay ashore until Saturday.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cold with fog in the morning. Temperature lows of 9-17 °C and highs of 26-31 °C. Very cold on the mountaintops with frost in some areas.

Northeast: Cool to cold with strong winds. Lows of 9-16 °C and highs of 26-30 °C. Very cold on the mountaintops with frost in some areas.

Central: Cool to cold in the morning. Lows of 15-20 °C and highs of 29-32 °C.

East: Cool in the morning with strong winds. Lows of 16-21 °C and highs of 31-33 °C. Waves 1-2 metres high and 2-3 metres high offshore.