Isolated heavy rains and flood warning issued for Southern Thailand

The northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea will strengthen over the weekend, bringing isolated heavy downpours to the lower South, the Thai Meteorological Department warned on Friday.
People in affected areas should beware of heavy rains and rain accumulations that may cause flash flooding and overflows, especially along the foothill, near waterways and low-lying land, it said, adding residents along the shores should beware of inshore surges.
Affected provinces today (January 17) are Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, with Yala and Narathiwat most likely to be affected on Saturday.
The department added that waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea will reach heights of 2-3 metres and above 3 metres in storms. It urged all ships to proceed with caution and keep away from thunderstorms while small boats should stay ashore until Saturday.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cold with fog in the morning. Temperature lows of 9-17 °C and highs of 26-31 °C. Very cold on the mountaintops with frost in some areas.
Northeast: Cool to cold with strong winds. Lows of 9-16 °C and highs of 26-30 °C. Very cold on the mountaintops with frost in some areas.
Central: Cool to cold in the morning. Lows of 15-20 °C and highs of 29-32 °C.
East: Cool in the morning with strong winds. Lows of 16-21 °C and highs of 31-33 °C. Waves 1-2 metres high and 2-3 metres high offshore.
South (East Coast): Cool with strong winds and isolated heavy rains mostly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Lows of 19-25 °C and highs of 28-31 °C. Waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Krabi, Trung and Satun. Lows of 22-24 °C and highs of 30-32 °C. Waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan area: Cool in the morning. Lows of 17-20 °C and highs of 31-33 °C.