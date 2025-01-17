No sign of missing Chinese model at Thailand-Myanmar border

Zeqi reportedly took a flight from Beijing Daxing International Airport to Suvarnabhumi Airport on December 20 after receiving a message via WeChat that he had passed an audition for a film shoot.

Upon arrival, he took a car from Suvarnabhumi Airport and then transferred to another car provided by the film crew in the Thailand-Myanmar border area.

On December 21, Zeqi sent a message to his friends that he was feeling depressed, and then made a video call to his mother on December 29.

Earlier this month, Zeqi’s father filed a missing person report with national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, fearing that his son could have been abducted across the border and forced to work with a call centre gang, similar to Chinese actor Xingxing, who was rescued earlier this month.