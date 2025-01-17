No sign of missing Chinese model at Thailand-Myanmar border

Thai and Myanmar authorities have found no trace of Chinese model Yang Zeqi, whose last known location, as sent to his friends on December 21, was in Mae Sot district in Tak province, on the border with Myanmar.
Colonel Natthakorn Reuntip, chief of Ratchamanu Task Force in Tak, said on Thursday that he has coordinated with Myanmar authorities to check for any information on the missing model but no clues as to his whereabouts have been found.
Zeqi reportedly took a flight from Beijing Daxing International Airport to Suvarnabhumi Airport on December 20 after receiving a message via WeChat that he had passed an audition for a film shoot.
Upon arrival, he took a car from Suvarnabhumi Airport and then transferred to another car provided by the film crew in the Thailand-Myanmar border area.
On December 21, Zeqi sent a message to his friends that he was feeling depressed, and then made a video call to his mother on December 29.
Earlier this month, Zeqi’s father filed a missing person report with national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, fearing that his son could have been abducted across the border and forced to work with a call centre gang, similar to Chinese actor Xingxing, who was rescued earlier this month.
Natthakorn said that the Thai authorities have put up large signs near the Tak border to warn people against gangs scamming victims to work in the neighboring country.
Written in Thai, English and Chinese, the sign warns that these gangs usually promise high-paying PR or online jobs in Myanmar. It added that these jobs are illegal and often result in loss of money, freedom, and a future.