Chinese model Yang Zheqi safely returns to China after vanishing in Myanmar

Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, the National Police Inspector-General reported on Friday (January 17), in Mae Sot District, Tak Province, progress on the case of Yang Zheqi, a Chinese model whose family sought assistance from Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, the National Police Chief, on January 16, after he lost the contact at Thai - Myanmar border. Thatchai said that The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok confirmed that the model has safely returned to China.

Regarding reports of missing foreign tourists, Thatchai stated that police and related agencies are actively investigating all cases. He added that Thai police routinely collaborate with embassies to assist and track cases involving foreign nationals.

Lawyer Ratchaphon Sirisakorn also confirmed that Yang Z้heqi’s family has acknowledged his safe return to China. The family plans to send letters of appreciation to the Chinese Embassy and Thai authorities for their assistance.

China's state security ministry also said in a statement on Friday that Yang Zheqi and several other victims had been rescued and returned to China.