Thai authorities seize massive drug haul on train

Thai authorities have intercepted more than 100 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine being smuggled via railway cargo, with an estimated street value of 200 million baht.
The illicit cargo was found aboard special freight train No 985, which was travelling from Bang Sue Junction Station in Bangkok to Hat Yai Junction Station in Songkhla province.
The suspicious packages were originally declared as curry paste and riceberry rice in railway shipping documents. However, railway officials became suspicious when the sender suddenly requested a change of destination to Prachuap Khiri Khan station. Upon inspection, the packages were found to lack proper recipient details, prompting railway staff to alert local police.
After the seizure, suspects have been taken into custody for questioning as investigators work to identify other members of the trafficking network. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has responded by implementing enhanced security protocols across its freight services to prevent similar incidents in the future.
The SRT governor, Virith Amrapal, emphasised the importance of vigilance and cooperation with law-enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking.
"We have instructed all relevant personnel to strictly adhere to regulations and intensify cargo inspections across all train services," he said. "These measures aim to prevent similar incidents and maintain public confidence in our railway system."
The railway governor stressed that the SRT will continue to work closely with law-enforcement agencies to prevent illegal activities on Thailand's railway network, highlighting the importance of inter-agency cooperation in combating drug trafficking.