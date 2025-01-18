Thai authorities seize massive drug haul on train

Thai authorities have intercepted more than 100 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine being smuggled via railway cargo, with an estimated street value of 200 million baht.

The illicit cargo was found aboard special freight train No 985, which was travelling from Bang Sue Junction Station in Bangkok to Hat Yai Junction Station in Songkhla province.

The suspicious packages were originally declared as curry paste and riceberry rice in railway shipping documents. However, railway officials became suspicious when the sender suddenly requested a change of destination to Prachuap Khiri Khan station. Upon inspection, the packages were found to lack proper recipient details, prompting railway staff to alert local police.

