Canadian, American tourists fatally collapse at Phuket music festival

Two tourists, a Canadian and an American, collapsed while attending an electronic dance music (EDC) festival in Phuket on Saturday night and were pronounced dead later at hospital, police said.

According to Pol Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop at Thalang police station, Sharfaraz Maqbul Ahmed, 28, a Canadian citizen, was found unconscious at the EDC Thailand 2025 festival at Boat Avenue Lakefront in Tambon Choeng Thalae of Muang district.

He was taken to Thalang Hospital, arriving at 8.50pm.

Doctors tried but failed to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at 9.26pm.