Canadian, American tourists fatally collapse at Phuket music festival

Two tourists, a Canadian and an American, collapsed while attending an electronic dance music (EDC) festival in Phuket on Saturday night and were pronounced dead later at hospital, police said.
According to Pol Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop at Thalang police station, Sharfaraz Maqbul Ahmed, 28, a Canadian citizen, was found unconscious at the EDC Thailand 2025 festival at Boat Avenue Lakefront in Tambon Choeng Thalae of Muang district.
He was taken to Thalang Hospital, arriving at 8.50pm.
Doctors tried but failed to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at 9.26pm.
The initial autopsy could not identify the cause of death so the body was to be sent for a detailed post-mortem examination at Vachira Phuket Hospital. Ahmed had been on a two-day stay at a hotel in Phuket.
Later, at 12.44am on Sunday, Kraisorn was alerted of another death of a foreign tourist at Thalang Hospital.
The victim was identified as Minh Nguyen Quang Phan, 32, a US citizen.
Kraisorn said Phan was found unconscious at the concert venue and he was taken to Thalang Hospital at 11.35pm on Saturday.
Doctors tried but failed to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead at 12.30am on Sunday.
As in the case of the Canadian, an initial autopsy could not determine the cause of death, so the American’s body was to be sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a detailed autopsy.