Phumtham to Announce Stepped-Up Drug Suppression Measures on Jan 30

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced on Monday that the government would unveil enhanced measures to seal the borders against drug smuggling on January 30.
Phumtham, who oversees security affairs, stated that the measures would be announced following a meeting of all relevant government agencies scheduled for that day. The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Speaking to reporters at Government House, Phumtham addressed comments made by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra during an election campaign for the Pheu Thai Party over the weekend. Thaksin, Paetongtarn’s father and a key figure in the Pheu Thai Party, vowed to spare no drug traffickers or corrupt officials who assist them.
Phumtham noted that Paetongtarn had tasked him with leading the government’s anti-drug campaign.
“The government is taking this issue very seriously, and we are implementing measures to prevent drug smuggling across the border to the greatest extent possible,” he said.
He reiterated that representatives from the Ministry of Interior, the Royal Thai Police, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, and other relevant agencies would participate in the January 30 meeting.
The minister added that these agencies would enhance their intelligence operations and utilise advanced tools to monitor drug traffickers.
On the same day, the prime minister, the armed forces’ commanders-in-chief, and the national police chief will join a press conference to announce the new measures against drug trafficking.
“If the measures are deemed ineffective, we will intensify our efforts and implement even stricter actions,” Phumtham said.
He also shared insights from a recent visit to provinces along the Mekong River, where he observed several natural features along the 240-kilometre border that could facilitate drug smuggling. He emphasised that relying solely on troops to guard the border would be insufficient.
The government will therefore assign 14 provincial governors, 51 district chiefs, and commanders of 76 police stations in the border provinces to assist in securing the border against drug trafficking. Their performance will be evaluated after six months, he concluded.