Phumtham to Announce Stepped-Up Drug Suppression Measures on Jan 30

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced on Monday that the government would unveil enhanced measures to seal the borders against drug smuggling on January 30.

Phumtham, who oversees security affairs, stated that the measures would be announced following a meeting of all relevant government agencies scheduled for that day. The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Speaking to reporters at Government House, Phumtham addressed comments made by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra during an election campaign for the Pheu Thai Party over the weekend. Thaksin, Paetongtarn’s father and a key figure in the Pheu Thai Party, vowed to spare no drug traffickers or corrupt officials who assist them.