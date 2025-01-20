1.65 tonnes of ‘ice’ soaked in fabric seized in ONCB-led drug heist

A record 1.65 million tonnes of crystal methamphetamine or “ice” was found concealed in rolls of cotton textile in a joint operation led by the Office of Narcotics Control Board. The drugs, intended for smuggling through Thailand to other countries, were allegedly linked to an Indian drug-trafficking gang.

ONCB secretary-general Pol Lt-General Panurat Lakboon told the press on Monday that five Thai suspects who were allegedly working for the gang have been arrested.

The joint operation with customs, navy and air force officials was carried out on Friday, during which the officials learned that the suspects, including a female team leader, had established a Thai company to import rolls of cotton fabric laced with drugs.