PM2.5 impacted 1m Thais, cost THB3bn last year: Health Ministry

Over 1 million people have been treated for health conditions linked to PM2.5 air pollution in the past fiscal year (October 2023-December 2024), costing the country around 3 billion baht in healthcare expenses, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday.
PM2.5 refers to dust particles measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.
Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said that a total of 1,048,015 people sought treatment for six PM2.5-related conditions over the 12 months, ranked as follows: Dermatitis (442,073 patients), conjunctivitis (357,104), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (226,423), asthma (18,336), acute coronary syndrome (4,051), and diseases from direct contact with air pollution (28).
The ministry said it spent around 3 billion baht on healthcare to combat PM2.5 last year, 75% of which was for patient treatment and the rest for equipment such as facemasks and air purifiers.
Asthma costs around 2,752 baht per treatment, while chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and acute coronary syndrome cost up to 16,000 baht, said Somsak.
The smog crisis has worsened this year, with 64 of Thailand’s 76 provinces choked by unsafe levels of PM2.5 on Monday.
The ministry has responded by rolling out the following four measures to reduce PM2.5 burdens on health and public spending:
1. Raise public awareness through information campaigns and alerts on digital platforms, such as “Mor Prom” and the village health volunteers’ SMART platform, which cover both local residents and tourists.
2. Minimise health impacts on the public, especially vulnerable groups, by monitoring PM 2.5 effects. Set up dust-free rooms in medical facilities and high-risk areas, promote dust-free mosquito nets, and encourage a work from home approach during heavy smog.
3. Expand the network of air pollution clinics and online advice. Deploy mobile medical units/healthcare teams for vulnerable groups in at-risk communities, daycare centres, elderly care facilities, and boarding schools.
4. In case the smog situation worsens, activate emergency operation centres at all levels and encourage local administrative organisations to follow Ministry’s guidelines for air pollution control.