PM2.5 impacted 1m Thais, cost THB3bn last year: Health Ministry

Over 1 million people have been treated for health conditions linked to PM2.5 air pollution in the past fiscal year (October 2023-December 2024), costing the country around 3 billion baht in healthcare expenses, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday.

PM2.5 refers to dust particles measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said that a total of 1,048,015 people sought treatment for six PM2.5-related conditions over the 12 months, ranked as follows: Dermatitis (442,073 patients), conjunctivitis (357,104), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (226,423), asthma (18,336), acute coronary syndrome (4,051), and diseases from direct contact with air pollution (28).