Police warn Chiang Mai teens against trespassing while playing treasure hunt game

Chiang Mai police have warned teenagers in the northern province against trespassing on private property while playing a treasure-hunting game developed by an Indonesian firm, following reports of disturbances caused by participants.
The Chiang Mai Police headquarters issued a warning on its Facebook page on Monday, cautioning that teens could face trespassing charges if they enter private homes or properties while searching for virtual coins called Jagat coins.
The warning followed a report by the Chiang Mai News Facebook page, which stated that teenagers had intruded on a house on Soi 9, Mool Muang Road, in Tambon Sriphum, Mueang district, to hunt for Jagat coins.
According to the report, the virtual treasure hunters caused damage by stepping on plants, digging the soil, climbing the house’s fence, and breaking into a locked fire extinguisher cabinet. They also damaged a police check-in red box in their search for virtual coins, treating them as though they physically existed.
The disruption prompted Jing Jai Market, a local market project, to announce that it was not affiliated with the game and to prohibit virtual treasure hunters from entering its premises.
Jagat Coin is a treasure-hunting game that has recently become popular in Indonesia. Players use a mobile app to search for virtual coins hidden in various public locations, which can be exchanged for real-world cash prizes.
The game was developed by a team of Indonesian developers, led by its founder Barry Beagen. The app advertises that its gold coins can be exchanged for 200,000 baht, silver coins for 20,000 baht, and bronze coins for between 500 and 2,000 baht each.
The app became available for download in Thailand on 15 January and launched coin-hunting activities in Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai.
Chiang Mai police emphasised that the app does not have Thai partners, making it difficult to contact the developers if issues arise.
The police also warned players that they might be tricked into subscribing to certain online services while using the app, which could result in weekly, monthly, or yearly charges.
Furthermore, sharing their location through the app could expose players to potential criminal activity, including robbery, the police cautioned.