Police warn Chiang Mai teens against trespassing while playing treasure hunt game

Chiang Mai police have warned teenagers in the northern province against trespassing on private property while playing a treasure-hunting game developed by an Indonesian firm, following reports of disturbances caused by participants.

The Chiang Mai Police headquarters issued a warning on its Facebook page on Monday, cautioning that teens could face trespassing charges if they enter private homes or properties while searching for virtual coins called Jagat coins.

The warning followed a report by the Chiang Mai News Facebook page, which stated that teenagers had intruded on a house on Soi 9, Mool Muang Road, in Tambon Sriphum, Mueang district, to hunt for Jagat coins.