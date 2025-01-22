Man arrested for ramming delivery rider in road rage incident

A witness reported seeing an argument between the rider and the driver of the car following what appeared to be a minor collision. The car attempted to flee, but the motorcyclist blocked its path. The driver persisted in trying to escape, prompting Ritthisak to hit the car.

The situation escalated when the driver exited the vehicle and physically attacked Ritthisak, who then attempted to flee on his electric motorcycle. A chase followed with the car ultimately ramming the motorcycle. The force of the collision threw the rider into a lamppost, resulting in fatal injuries.

The gruesome road rage incident was caught on video by a passerby and later shared on social media, sparking a public outcry to bring the ruthless driver to justice.