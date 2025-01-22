Man arrested for ramming delivery rider in road rage incident

A 30-year-old Thai-Indian man is in police custody after allegedly ramming his car into the motorcycle of a food delivery rider, killing the victim, in an incident witnessed by several pedestrians on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok’s Watthana district on Tuesday afternoon.
Seri (last name withheld), the driver of the car, reportedly fled the scene after the incident, while Ritthisak (last name withheld), 49, the motorcyclist, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
A witness reported seeing an argument between the rider and the driver of the car following what appeared to be a minor collision. The car attempted to flee, but the motorcyclist blocked its path. The driver persisted in trying to escape, prompting Ritthisak to hit the car.
The situation escalated when the driver exited the vehicle and physically attacked Ritthisak, who then attempted to flee on his electric motorcycle. A chase followed with the car ultimately ramming the motorcycle. The force of the collision threw the rider into a lamppost, resulting in fatal injuries.
The gruesome road rage incident was caught on video by a passerby and later shared on social media, sparking a public outcry to bring the ruthless driver to justice.
Officers from Lumpini Police Station quickly nabbed Seri on Tuesday at the Nana intersection on Sukhumvit Soi 4. He was charged with first-degree murder and driving dangerously without regard for the safety of others.
Initial testing of the suspect found no evidence of alcohol or drug use, police said.
Around 20 motorcycle riders gathered at the Lumpini Station on Tuesday evening awaiting an update on the case and donating towards the funeral of the deceased fellow rider.