Thailand-France celebrate their historic ties with commemorative logo

Thailand and France recently revealed the official commemorative logo celebrating the 340th anniversary of the first contact between Siam and France this year and the 170th anniversary of Thailand-France diplomatic relations in 2026.

The event was held on January 15 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ head office in Bangkok, in collaboration with the French embassy in Bangkok.

In her opening remarks, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Lalivan Karnchanachari emphasised the enduring and dynamic nature of Thailand-France relations, which have remained strong and stable for over three centuries.