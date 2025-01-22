Thailand-France celebrate their historic ties with commemorative logo

Thailand and France recently revealed the official commemorative logo celebrating the 340th anniversary of the first contact between Siam and France this year and the 170th anniversary of Thailand-France diplomatic relations in 2026.
The event was held on January 15 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ head office in Bangkok, in collaboration with the French embassy in Bangkok.
In her opening remarks, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Lalivan Karnchanachari emphasised the enduring and dynamic nature of Thailand-France relations, which have remained strong and stable for over three centuries.
These ties date back to 1685, when a French diplomatic mission led by Chevalier de Chaumont under King Louis XIV, visited the Siamese court of King Narai the Great. The event provided an opportunity for both sides to showcase the robust cooperation, paving the way for a future strategic partnership, she said.
Lalivan and Jean-Claude Poimboeuf, France’s ambassador to Thailand, then together announced Karakot Chaiyon, a student from Ubon Ratchathani University, as the winner of the logo design competition.
Designed under the theme “Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow”, the logo commemorates the longstanding Thailand-France relations with images of fireworks above the silhouettes of Bangkok’s Wat Arun and Paris’ Eiffel Tower, iconic landmarks of the two capitals.
Karakot received round-trip air tickets between Bangkok and Paris for two, a prize sponsored by Air France.
The event also featured an exhibition on the historical ties between the two countries, organised by the Thai Association of French Teachers and music performances by Thai and French musicians.