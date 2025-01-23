Phuket police bust lion café owned by Chinese national

Phuket police raided a café on Wednesday that housed three lion cubs after it was discovered that the establishment was owned by a Chinese national who had hired Chinese staff to operate it.

During the raid at the Glass House Lion Café in Phuket’s Mueang district, police arrested two Chinese staff members—a man and a woman identified as Binbin Chai, 42, and Choen Hong, 38.

Authorities stated that both individuals had entered Thailand on tourist visas and did not possess work permits. They were taken to Mueang Police Station to face charges of working in the kingdom without a permit.