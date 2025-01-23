Manhunt underway for brutal chinese gang leader in Pattaya

The attack, which occurred on September 14, 2024, left Chen seriously injured
But the case has not progressed and Chen has filed a complaint with the Immigration Bureau to seek justice.
The raid, executed on January 23, 2025, involved over 10 officers armed with a search warrant from the Pattaya Provincial Court. However, Bobby was not found at the residence. His wife stated that he had left home on Sunday and was unreachable.
The search yielded no illegal items, the police only found a van parked in front of the house, which was a car used by the family.
For this house, the police had searched once before. Authorities discovered two lions , without a license and seized a red Ferrari without a license plate and a white Rolls-Royce. Until now, the owner has not brought any documents to explain the origin of the cars.
Prior to this raid, police had already issued arrest warrants for all eight suspects, five Chinese and three Thai on charges including joint threats, coercion, illegal detention, and theft.
Authorities believe Bobby is still hiding in Thailand. Immigration police have increased border security to prevent his escape.
This incident follows a previous altercation on March 27, 2024, where two groups of Chinese individuals engaged in a violent confrontation outside Bobby's and Chen's pubs which are situated opposite each other.