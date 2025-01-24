5,400 US Navy troops to disembark in Pattaya next week

Chonburi authorities are preparing for the arrival of 5,400 US Navy personnel who will stay in Pattaya from January 27-31 on furlough from a military training exercise.

The troops will arrive on four US Navy ships, which will dock in areas overseen by Sattahip and Laem Chabang police stations.

Pol Lt General Yingyos Thepchamnong, Commissioner of Region 2 Police on Thursday met with Luu Pham, Assistant Attaché (Force Protection Detachment) of the US Embassy in Thailand to discuss safety and traffic management plans in the popular resort town in the eastern province.

Yingyos said Thai police assured US representatives of safety measures and traffic management plans to ensure a smooth stay in Pattaya for the US personnel. The police have also coordinated with Sattahip Naval Base to ensure strict security for the docked ships, he said.