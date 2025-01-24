5,400 US Navy troops to disembark in Pattaya next week

Chonburi authorities are preparing for the arrival of 5,400 US Navy personnel who will stay in Pattaya from January 27-31 on furlough from a military training exercise.
The troops will arrive on four US Navy ships, which will dock in areas overseen by Sattahip and Laem Chabang police stations.
Pol Lt General Yingyos Thepchamnong, Commissioner of Region 2 Police on Thursday met with Luu Pham, Assistant Attaché (Force Protection Detachment) of the US Embassy in Thailand to discuss safety and traffic management plans in the popular resort town in the eastern province.
Yingyos said Thai police assured US representatives of safety measures and traffic management plans to ensure a smooth stay in Pattaya for the US personnel. The police have also coordinated with Sattahip Naval Base to ensure strict security for the docked ships, he said.
Local police officers have been instructed to priortise safe traffic management, he said, adding that officers will coordinate with local authorities and businesses in Pattaya to ensure public safety and order with the aim of making a positive impression on the visitors.
Yingyos said Chonburi police have established an online communication channel which contains contact details of officers responsible for each area, who are tasked with patrolling and providing assistance to the visitors.
The police will also increase the number of patrolling uniformed officers, quick response units and special operation teams to enhance public security during the week, he said.
Yingyos urged Chonburi residents to cooperate with officers and report incidents to hotline 191, which is manned around the clock.