Tech hiccup at Don Mueang airport delays passengers

An initial report said automatic check-in at kiosks and airline counters had been down since 3am, prompting officials to switch to a manual system, as well as increase staffers to facilitate the process.

Airport officials made public announcements, urging passengers to allow for extra travel time and recommended checking travel information through the airline's online channels.

The incident resulted in long lines at the passenger terminal in the early hours of Saturday. Many frustrated passengers said that they had to wait for over an hour to be checked in.