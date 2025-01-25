Tech hiccup at Don Mueang airport delays passengers

The passenger check-in system at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok was down for over four hours since 3am on Saturday, resulting in both incoming and outgoing passengers having to wait for over an hour to be manually checked in.
Airport officials reported that the system was back to normal at 7.30am on Saturday and apologised for the inconvenience.
An initial report said automatic check-in at kiosks and airline counters had been down since 3am, prompting officials to switch to a manual system, as well as increase staffers to facilitate the process.
Airport officials made public announcements, urging passengers to allow for extra travel time and recommended checking travel information through the airline's online channels.
The incident resulted in long lines at the passenger terminal in the early hours of Saturday. Many frustrated passengers said that they had to wait for over an hour to be checked in.