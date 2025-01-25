State operator eyes boosting cross-border travel with 11 bus routes

Interprovincial bus operator Transport Company said it aims to use 11 bus routes to Laos and Cambodia to further promote cross-border travel among tourists both in Thailand and neighbouring countries.
Currently the company offers nine bus routes to Laos: Nong Khai – Vientiane; Udon Thani – Vientiane; Ubon Ratchathani – Pakse; Mudkahan - Savannakhet; Bangkok – Vientiane; Bangkok – Pakse; Nakhon Phanom - Thakhek; Udon Thani – Nong Khai - Vang Vieng; and Loei - Luang Prabang.
Meanwhile, two bus routes are available to Cambodia: Bangkok - Siem Reap, and Bangkok – Phnom Penh.
The company’s acting president, Atthawit Rakjamroon, said on Friday that these cross-border routes had been facilitating travels of Thai, Laotian and Cambodian people, in line with the government’s policy of promoting tourism in Thailand and neighbouring countries all year round.
These routes carry on average around 3,000 passengers per day, which has been rising since after the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.
Atthawit added that the company saw an average of 80,000-90,000 passengers per day on weekdays using public vehicles it operates (buses and vans), while passengers on weekends rise to 100,000 to 120,000 on average per day.
The company, which is a state enterprise under the Transport Ministry, also operates 56 domestic routes: 21 routes to the northern region, 21 routes to the Northeast and the East, and 14 routes to the South.
The company arranges an average of 233 bus trips on all routes per day, which is adjusted based on the demand of passengers during specific periods.