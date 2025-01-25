State operator eyes boosting cross-border travel with 11 bus routes

Interprovincial bus operator Transport Company said it aims to use 11 bus routes to Laos and Cambodia to further promote cross-border travel among tourists both in Thailand and neighbouring countries.

Currently the company offers nine bus routes to Laos: Nong Khai – Vientiane; Udon Thani – Vientiane; Ubon Ratchathani – Pakse; Mudkahan - Savannakhet; Bangkok – Vientiane; Bangkok – Pakse; Nakhon Phanom - Thakhek; Udon Thani – Nong Khai - Vang Vieng; and Loei - Luang Prabang.

Meanwhile, two bus routes are available to Cambodia: Bangkok - Siem Reap, and Bangkok – Phnom Penh.

The company’s acting president, Atthawit Rakjamroon, said on Friday that these cross-border routes had been facilitating travels of Thai, Laotian and Cambodian people, in line with the government’s policy of promoting tourism in Thailand and neighbouring countries all year round.

These routes carry on average around 3,000 passengers per day, which has been rising since after the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.