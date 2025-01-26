Provincial Administration forms village teams to monitor illegal burning

Chaiwat Juntiraphong, Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration, stated that all district chiefs have been directed to implement measures to prevent and address PM 2.5 air pollution. The focus is on proactive prevention and intensifying measures according to the situation in each area.

Efforts also include proactive communication to ensure the public's understanding, confidence, and correct behavior in response to the situation, as follows:

1. Establish district-level wildfire and haze monitoring centres ("War Rooms") to expedite problem-solving, monitor the situation, and report updates to provincial-level centres.