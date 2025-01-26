Provincial Administration forms village teams to monitor illegal burning

Chaiwat Juntiraphong, Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration, stated that all district chiefs have been directed to implement measures to prevent and address PM 2.5 air pollution. The focus is on proactive prevention and intensifying measures according to the situation in each area.
Efforts also include proactive communication to ensure the public's understanding, confidence, and correct behavior in response to the situation, as follows:
1. Establish district-level wildfire and haze monitoring centres ("War Rooms") to expedite problem-solving, monitor the situation, and report updates to provincial-level centres.
2. Collaborate with local administrative organizations to control all types of burning, including in areas with land ownership documents, agricultural lands, abandoned lands, public spaces, roadsides, and residential areas, such as burning trash and branches.
3. Prepare personnel, fire trucks, and necessary equipment to respond to and control wildfires effectively in high-risk areas, tailored to each locality's needs.
4. Form operational teams comprising district officials, subdistrict chiefs, village heads, Border Patrol volunteers, village security units, community leaders, and related agencies to patrol and monitor high-risk areas. These teams are tasked with preventing illegal burning in all types of land (except designated fuel management areas during specified times).
If wildfires or open burning are observed in the area, efforts should be made to extinguish them. If the situation cannot be managed, the wildfire control unit or local administrative organization must be notified promptly.
5. Conduct public awareness campaigns through local broadcasting systems, loudspeakers, and proactive measures. Subdistrict chiefs, village heads, and community leaders should actively promote and explain the provincial directives by door-to-door communication, educating residents, or motivating farmers to reduce agricultural burning by transforming agricultural waste into value-added products to generate income.
Residents are encouraged to refrain from all types of burning by adopting alternative waste management practices, such as sorting and recycling, instead of burning. Emphasis should be placed on raising awareness about health risks, particularly for children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions, as well as the potential economic damages that could arise. Additionally, efforts should foster community participation in prevention and resolution, including monitoring, reporting incidents, and mitigating impacts.