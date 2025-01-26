Two Chinese accused of holding chemical waste at Chachoengsao factory  

The owner and the manager, both Chinese, of a factory in Chachoengsao were arrested on Sunday for alleged possession of chemical and electronic waste for recycling without permission.

Police from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division and officials of the Industrial Department checked a factory in Moo 9 village in Tambon Koh Khanoon in Chachoengsao’s Maha Sarakham district on Sunday morning and made the arrest.

The two suspects were identified as Kua, 55, the owner of the factory, and Li, 42, the manager.