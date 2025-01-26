Two Chinese accused of holding chemical waste at Chachoengsao factory  

The owner and the manager, both Chinese, of a factory in Chachoengsao were arrested on Sunday for alleged possession of chemical and electronic waste for recycling without permission.
Police from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division and officials of the Industrial Department checked a factory in Moo 9 village in Tambon Koh Khanoon in Chachoengsao’s Maha Sarakham district on Sunday morning and made the arrest.
The two suspects were identified as Kua, 55, the owner of the factory, and Li, 42, the manager.
The raid was made in relation to the seizure of 10 imported containers by customs officials after they allegedly found the importer had made a false declaration of what was inside.
Customs officials allegedly found 256 tonnes of electronic waste inside the containers.
The impounded containers were moved from the warehouse where they were impounded to the factory on January 5.
The customs officials alerted the Industrial Department, which suspended the operations of the factory pending an investigation before the arrests were made on Sunday.
Police said the two suspects admitted they did not have a licence for importing electronic waste for recycling to separate heavy metals for sale at the factory.
Officials said they found 1.5 tonnes of ground electronic waste that contained high levels of heavy metals, including lead and arsenic. They also allegedly found 10 tonnes of ground waste from which the heavy metals had been isolated.
The two suspects were taken to the Panom Sarakham police station to face legal action.