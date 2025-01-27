Bangkok\'s air quality is currently in the yellow and orange zones

Health Recommendations:

For the general public, air quality in the orange zone has begun to impact health. The general public is advised to use protective equipment, such as a PM2.5 mask, whenever going outdoors and to limit the time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise. It is important to monitor for abnormal symptoms, such as coughing, difficulty breathing, or eye irritation.

For at-risk groups, it is essential to wear a PM2.5 mask every time they go outside and avoid strenuous outdoor activities. They should follow their doctor's advice, and if any unusual symptoms occur, they should seek medical attention immediately.