MONDAY, JANUARY 27, 2025

As of 7am, the Bangkok Air Quality Information Center reported PM2.5 levels exceeding safety standards in 38 districts, with Nong Chok being the most affected. Air quality in Bangkok is categorized as yellow and orange zones, with no districts in the red zone.

The citywide average PM2.5 concentration is 41 µg/m³.

Top 12 Districts with Highest PM2.5 Levels:

Nong Chok - 51.8 µg/m³
Bueng Kum - 51 µg/m³
Lak Si - 50.3 µg/m³
Wang Thonglang - 49.5 µg/m³
Bang Na - 49.5 µg/m³
Sathon - 48.8 µg/m³
Min Buri - 48.1 µg/m³
Sai Mai - 47.2 µg/m³
Khlong Sam Wa - 46.2 µg/m³
Khan Na Yao - 45.9 µg/m³
Bang Khun Thian - 45.5 µg/m³
Lat Krabang - 44.2 µg/m³

Health Recommendations:

For the general public, air quality in the orange zone has begun to impact health. The general public is advised to use protective equipment, such as a PM2.5 mask, whenever going outdoors and to limit the time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise. It is important to monitor for abnormal symptoms, such as coughing, difficulty breathing, or eye irritation.

For at-risk groups, it is essential to wear a PM2.5 mask every time they go outside and avoid strenuous outdoor activities. They should follow their doctor's advice, and if any unusual symptoms occur, they should seek medical attention immediately.

Bangkok\'s air quality is currently in the yellow and orange zones

 

 

 


 

