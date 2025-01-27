Weather forecast: Cold weather, strong winds, temperatures dropping

During January 27–28, a relatively strong high-pressure system or cold air mass from China will extend to cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea. This will cause a temperature drop and strong winds in the area.
Temperatures in the northeastern region are expected to decrease by 3–5°C, while temperatures in the northern, central, and eastern regions, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, will drop by 2–4°C. Residents are advised to take care of their health due to the colder weather and to beware of fire hazards caused by dry conditions and strong winds.
The strengthening northeastern monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region will bring increased rainfall, with some areas experiencing heavy rain. Wave conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will intensify.
The lower Gulf of Thailand will see waves 2–3 metres high, rising above 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms. The upper Gulf of Thailand will have waves about 2 metres high, while the Andaman Sea will have waves 1–2 metres high, increasing to over 2 metres offshore and in areas with thunderstorms.
Residents in the eastern southern region should be cautious of heavy rainfall and waves impacting the coast. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea should navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the Gulf of Thailand should refrain from leaving shore during January 27–28.