Weather forecast: Cold weather, strong winds, temperatures dropping

During January 27–28, a relatively strong high-pressure system or cold air mass from China will extend to cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea. This will cause a temperature drop and strong winds in the area.

Temperatures in the northeastern region are expected to decrease by 3–5°C, while temperatures in the northern, central, and eastern regions, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, will drop by 2–4°C. Residents are advised to take care of their health due to the colder weather and to beware of fire hazards caused by dry conditions and strong winds.