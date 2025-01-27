District chief urges police to find arsonists behind Loei forest fires

The chief of Phu Kradueng District has called on the police to locate villagers responsible for starting a fire that damaged 300 rai of forest within a wildlife sanctuary on Saturday evening.

Supalak Noisuwan, the district chief of Phu Kradueng, filed a formal complaint at the Phu Kradueng Police Station on Sunday.

He requested assistance in identifying the suspects who ignited the fire at the Phu Kho–Phu Kratae Wildlife Sanctuary around 5 pm on Saturday.

Supalak stated that local villagers were believed to have started the fire, likely while hunting in the area. In some cases, villagers are suspected of deliberately setting fires in the hope of collecting wild mushrooms, which often grow after tree leaves are burned and subsequent rainfall occurs.