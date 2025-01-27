PM 2.5 dust may return after January 29 due to low ventilation rates

Air Quality Trends:

Bangkok and its vicinity:

The situation has improved with lower hourly PM 2.5 levels. However, overall levels still exceed standards. The Central region remains in the red zone in many provinces, with high hourly levels in several areas.

Northeast:

PM 2.5 levels still exceed the standards, but hourly levels have dropped in many provinces.

East:

The situation has improved, except for Prachinburi, which remains in the red zone.

Upper North:

Most provinces are within standard limits, but some areas in the Lower North, like Sukhothai, remain in the red zone.