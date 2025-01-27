PM 2.5 dust may return after January 29 due to low ventilation rates

The Air Pollution Solution Communication Centre, under the Pollution Control Department, reported data from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) on Thailand's hotspots as of January 25, which totalled 710 points, categorized as follows:
Air Quality Trends:
Bangkok and its vicinity:
The situation has improved with lower hourly PM 2.5 levels. However, overall levels still exceed standards. The Central region remains in the red zone in many provinces, with high hourly levels in several areas.
Northeast:
PM 2.5 levels still exceed the standards, but hourly levels have dropped in many provinces.
East:
The situation has improved, except for Prachinburi, which remains in the red zone.
Upper North:
Most provinces are within standard limits, but some areas in the Lower North, like Sukhothai, remain in the red zone.
Ventilation Outlook:
Bangkok: Ventilation rates are expected to improve starting January 27.
Northeast: Ventilation rates are set to rise beginning January 26.
Winds across Thailand are currently variable, blowing mainly from the south and southeast.
Positive Trend:
After January 27, air quality across Thailand is expected to improve significantly due to favourable meteorological conditions, stronger winds, and improved ventilation rates, which will help disperse particulate matter.
Post-January 29 Outlook:
Bangkok may require renewed monitoring due to declining ventilation rates, but the situation is not expected to be as severe as the previous week.