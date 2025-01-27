Buri Ram elderly couple grateful for 10,000-baht handout

An elderly couple in Buri Ram, who are raising three grandchildren, expressed their gratitude for the 10,000-baht cash payment each of them received on Monday morning, describing it as a lifeline.

Uan U-samran, 71, and his wife Nam U-samran, 72, were among the residents of Ban Ta Mua village in Tambon Ban Yang, Mueang district, who queued early at a Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) branch to withdraw the funds.

Villagers formed long lines at the bank's ATMs to access the payments, part of the government’s second-phase economic stimulus programme benefiting approximately 3 million elderly citizens nationwide.