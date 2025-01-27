Buri Ram elderly couple grateful for 10,000-baht handout

An elderly couple in Buri Ram, who are raising three grandchildren, expressed their gratitude for the 10,000-baht cash payment each of them received on Monday morning, describing it as a lifeline.
Uan U-samran, 71, and his wife Nam U-samran, 72, were among the residents of Ban Ta Mua village in Tambon Ban Yang, Mueang district, who queued early at a Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) branch to withdraw the funds.
Villagers formed long lines at the bank's ATMs to access the payments, part of the government’s second-phase economic stimulus programme benefiting approximately 3 million elderly citizens nationwide.
Similar scenes were observed across other provinces, as people aged 60 and above queued to withdraw cash or update their passbooks to confirm the credit transfer. Many beamed with joy after withdrawing the money, though some were disheartened upon finding no updated balance in their accounts.
Uan said he was delighted that both he and his wife received the handout, which would provide much-needed relief. The couple rely on a monthly elderly allowance of 700 baht each and earn 400–500 baht weekly from selling charcoal.
With five mouths to feed, their income barely covers expenses, and they recently had their electricity disconnected due to unpaid bills. Uan plans to use the money to settle the overdue bills and save the rest for essential food supplies.
Another villager, Rom Dathong, also expressed joy at receiving the handout, vowing to use it wisely to improve his situation.