Cabinet to discuss PM2.5 as national, ASEAN issue: spokesman

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will raise the issue of PM2.5 for discussion during the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, treating it as an urgent agenda item for both Thailand and ASEAN, the government spokesman announced on Monday.
Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub stated that Paetongtarn will issue directives to the relevant ministries to tackle PM2.5 air pollution during the meeting, scheduled to begin at 10 am.
At the meeting, Paetongtarn will be briefed on the latest efforts by ministries and government agencies to address the PM2.5 issue.
On Wednesday at 10 am, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will convene a meeting of the committee responsible for addressing PM2.5 and haze at the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, Jirayu added.
The meeting will also include Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong.
Anutin's meeting will review measures aimed at reducing PM2.5 levels in several provinces and evaluate the effectiveness of actions taken since October to combat PM2.5, haze, and forest fires.
Key agencies, including the Pollution Control Department, the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency, and the Meteorological Department, will participate in the evaluation.
The committee will also assess how the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, along with the Agriculture Ministry, are addressing forest fires and agricultural by-product burning post-harvest.
In Bangkok, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Royal Thai Police, the Public Works and Planning Department, and the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department will collaborate on PM2.5 and smoke mitigation efforts.
The committee will also consider measures for provinces severely affected by PM2.5, including Lop Buri, Chaiyaphum, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Sawan, and Nakhon Ratchasima, Jirayu concluded.