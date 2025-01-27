Cabinet to discuss PM2.5 as national, ASEAN issue: spokesman

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will raise the issue of PM2.5 for discussion during the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, treating it as an urgent agenda item for both Thailand and ASEAN, the government spokesman announced on Monday.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub stated that Paetongtarn will issue directives to the relevant ministries to tackle PM2.5 air pollution during the meeting, scheduled to begin at 10 am.

At the meeting, Paetongtarn will be briefed on the latest efforts by ministries and government agencies to address the PM2.5 issue.