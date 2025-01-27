Bangkok air quality improves slightly as strong winds disperse dust

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the Air Quality Information Centre on Monday morning to check out the PM2.5 levels in the city and found that strong winds had improved air quality slightly.

As of Monday, there were no red zones in the capital, just yellow and orange zones that align with the forecasts made last week.

Chadchart said that though all 437 schools under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) are open, the authorities remain vigilant.

As for air quality trends, favourable conditions are expected to persist for the next two days, though a decline is anticipated between Wednesday and Thursday.