Bangkok air quality improves slightly as strong winds disperse dust

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the Air Quality Information Centre on Monday morning to check out the PM2.5 levels in the city and found that strong winds had improved air quality slightly.
As of Monday, there were no red zones in the capital, just yellow and orange zones that align with the forecasts made last week.
Chadchart said that though all 437 schools under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) are open, the authorities remain vigilant.
As for air quality trends, favourable conditions are expected to persist for the next two days, though a decline is anticipated between Wednesday and Thursday.
The governor also addressed concerns about farm waste burning in countries to the East of Thailand, emphasising the need for close monitoring if wind patterns direct the resulting fine dust toward Bangkok.
He said Bangkokians should use their Air BKK application to monitor air quality. The app’s main page displays the average 24-hour PM2.5 levels, though users can access hourly updates if necessary. Chadchart explained that a 24-hour average provides a more accurate and standardised representation of air quality, as dust levels can fluctuate significantly.
As for keeping track of black exhaust from vehicles, he said BMA officials will conduct unannounced checks on public buses, adding that such inspections have been conducted almost every day since the start of the year. However, he said, the BMA can only ask for cooperation from offenders, as legal action requires the involvement of the Department of Land Transport.
He explained that the BMA only has authority to enforce measures on four-wheelers. Plus, he said, the BMA cannot stop vehicles from being used, other than place stickers on non-compliant ones and require corrections within 30 days – a limitation the administration is working to address.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said at Government House that Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has met with provincial governors nationwide to discuss measures to address the scourge of pollution, adding that she has no immediate plans to hold more meetings on the issue.
PM2.5 refers to very fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less that can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing serious health risks. They originate from various sources like vehicle emissions, industrial activities and forest and farm fires.