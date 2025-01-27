Homicide suspected in Thai intern’s death in Hiroshima

The family of a 25-year-old Thai intern, whose body was found in a Thai restaurant in Japan’s Hiroshima city, suspect foul play and are calling on Thai authorities to investigate further.
Kornnaphat “Nat” Promhung, who was on a three-year internship with the Chuzosho company at the Hiroshima Sokeisai Cooperative Society Centre, was reportedly last seen on December 22.
He had attended a New Year’s party with his colleagues at their dormitory before he and 10 of the colleagues took their party to a Thai restaurant some 50 kilometres away.
His aunt Nannaphat told reporters on Monday that Kornnaphat had been in regular contact with his family and girlfriend in Thailand all evening, sharing updates on Line app and livestreaming the event on social media. However, communication ceased abruptly at 2am Thai time on December 22.
“His girlfriend couldn’t reach him the next morning and his friends also reported that he disappeared during the party and they assumed he had returned home,” Nannaphat said.
The internship programme coordinators reported his disappearance to local authorities on December 23, initiating searches at local hospitals and other possible locations. The family said they tried to contact several agencies, including the Thai consulate in Hiroshima, and the ministries of Labour and Foreign Affairs, but got nowhere.
On January 23, Kornnaphat’s family was informed that his body was discovered in the six-storey building where the Thai restaurant is located. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.
“We believe this is homicide,” Nannaphat said. “Nat was only 25, with his whole life ahead of him. He lost his father when he was just 20 months old, and was raised by his grandparents.”
The family contacted the Thai restaurant’s owner via Facebook, but to no avail. The owner has denied any knowledge and is complaining that his death is affecting business.
The family has also called on Prime Minister Paetongtarn and relevant authorities for assistance in repatriating Kornnaphat’s remains and investigating the case. Kornnaphat, a graduate of Loei Technical College, had been scheduled to complete his internship in April this year.