Homicide suspected in Thai intern’s death in Hiroshima

The family of a 25-year-old Thai intern, whose body was found in a Thai restaurant in Japan’s Hiroshima city, suspect foul play and are calling on Thai authorities to investigate further.

Kornnaphat “Nat” Promhung, who was on a three-year internship with the Chuzosho company at the Hiroshima Sokeisai Cooperative Society Centre, was reportedly last seen on December 22.

He had attended a New Year’s party with his colleagues at their dormitory before he and 10 of the colleagues took their party to a Thai restaurant some 50 kilometres away.

His aunt Nannaphat told reporters on Monday that Kornnaphat had been in regular contact with his family and girlfriend in Thailand all evening, sharing updates on Line app and livestreaming the event on social media. However, communication ceased abruptly at 2am Thai time on December 22.

