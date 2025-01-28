Hospital tycoon must be sued, Department of Special Investigation says

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has submitted case files and its opinion to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), recommending that hospital tycoon Dr Boon Vanasin and 15 others be sued for public fraud.

The high-profile case, which came to light in November last year, has 605 victims and damages amounting to over 14.2 billion baht.

DSI chief Police Major Yutthana Praedam said on Monday that the office suggested that the attorney file charges of violating the 1984 Emergency Decree on Borrowings Which Are Regarded as Public Cheating and Fraud against 16 suspects, 13 of whom have now been arrested.