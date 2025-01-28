Fire destroys 100-million-baht wooden house in Lop Buri

A fire broke out on Thursday morning at a Thai-style wooden pavilion house in Lop Buri’s Mueang district, quickly engulfing the structure and causing damage estimated at 100 million baht, police reported.

The blaze started at 9:30 am at a house in Moo 3 village, Tambon Tha Sala.

A total of 23 fire engines were dispatched to the scene, but the fire had already spread throughout the house, which was constructed from expensive teak wood, and was threatening to reach a nearby warehouse storing wooden planks.