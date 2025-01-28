Fire destroys 100-million-baht wooden house in Lop Buri

A fire broke out on Thursday morning at a Thai-style wooden pavilion house in Lop Buri’s Mueang district, quickly engulfing the structure and causing damage estimated at 100 million baht, police reported.
The blaze started at 9:30 am at a house in Moo 3 village, Tambon Tha Sala.
A total of 23 fire engines were dispatched to the scene, but the fire had already spread throughout the house, which was constructed from expensive teak wood, and was threatening to reach a nearby warehouse storing wooden planks.
Firefighters worked for about an hour to bring the blaze under control. While they managed to save the warehouse, the house was completely destroyed.
The homeowner, Chanphen Limsongphot, informed police that she had been outside the house preparing paper offerings for her ancestors as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations when a fire broke out on the second floor and quickly consumed the entire structure.
Chanphen claimed the teak house was built at a cost of 100 million baht.
Police are investigating the cause of the fire.