Thai embassy in Japan ordered to investigate death of Thai intern

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa announced on Tuesday that he had instructed the Thai embassy in Tokyo to investigate the death of a Thai intern at a Thai restaurant in Hiroshima.

Speaking to reporters at Government House before attending the weekly Cabinet meeting, Maris said he had received a report on the death of Kornnaphat “Nat” Promhung.

The family of Kornnaphat, 25, suspect foul play and have called on Thai authorities to investigate the matter.

Kornnaphat, who was on a three-year internship with the Chuzosho company at the Hiroshima Sokeisai Cooperative Society Centre, was reportedly last seen on 22 December.