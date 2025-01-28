Thai embassy in Japan ordered to investigate death of Thai intern

The Thai embassy in Japan is investigating the death of a Thai intern in Hiroshima, as his family suspects foul play.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa announced on Tuesday that he had instructed the Thai embassy in Tokyo to investigate the death of a Thai intern at a Thai restaurant in Hiroshima.

Speaking to reporters at Government House before attending the weekly Cabinet meeting, Maris said he had received a report on the death of Kornnaphat “Nat” Promhung.

The family of Kornnaphat, 25, suspect foul play and have called on Thai authorities to investigate the matter.

Kornnaphat, who was on a three-year internship with the Chuzosho company at the Hiroshima Sokeisai Cooperative Society Centre, was reportedly last seen on 22 December.

He had attended a New Year’s party with colleagues at their dormitory before he and 10 of his colleagues moved the celebration to a Thai restaurant located about 50 kilometres away.

On 23 January, Kornnaphat’s family was informed that his body had been discovered in the six-storey building where the Thai restaurant is located. The circumstances of his death remain unclear.
 

