China seeks Thai support in cracking down on 36 Myawaddy scam gangs

There are reportedly 36 major Chinese-operated call-centre gangs based in Myanmar’s Myawaddy city, employing over 100,000 individuals to make fake calls to dupe people out of money, a top Chinese official said.
Liu Zhongyi, a Chinese assistant minister of public security, and his delegation visited the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) in Nonthaburi on Monday, to seek support from bureau chief Pol Lt-General Trairong Phiwpan in combating these scams.
The assistant minister pointed out that many Chinese citizens have been lured or deceived into working for these gangs in Myanmar, adding that some of these individuals were reportedly assaulted and some even lost their lives.
The case of Chinese actor Wang Xing, who was rescued earlier this month after being lured to Myanmar under the guise of attending a fake casting audition, has raised significant concerns, deterring many people from visiting Thailand due to fears of their safety, Liu Zhongyi said.
The delegation called on the CCIB to expedite the arrest of the scam gang leaders living in Thailand as well as apprehend the approximately 20 suspects involved in the Wang Ying case for extradition to China.
Additionally, the delegation requested Thai authorities to identify Chinese victims still being held in Myanmar and apply pressure for their swift release. They also asked Thailand to block financial and operational channels used by these scam gangs and proposed the establishment of a Thai-Chinese coordination centre to enhance efforts in suppressing call-centre operations.
In response, the CCIB suggested that both sides exchange information on the scam gangs’ activities, particularly those related to human trafficking and money laundering. The bureau also recommended that China take the lead in organising a regional meeting involving Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia to address the issue in a sustainable and collaborative manner.
Trairong, meanwhile, confirmed that the CCIB is ready to act on the delegation’s suggestions and pledged to collaborate with relevant agencies to disrupt the resources and operations of these gangs.