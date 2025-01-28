China seeks Thai support in cracking down on 36 Myawaddy scam gangs

The assistant minister pointed out that many Chinese citizens have been lured or deceived into working for these gangs in Myanmar, adding that some of these individuals were reportedly assaulted and some even lost their lives.

The case of Chinese actor Wang Xing, who was rescued earlier this month after being lured to Myanmar under the guise of attending a fake casting audition, has raised significant concerns, deterring many people from visiting Thailand due to fears of their safety, Liu Zhongyi said.

The delegation called on the CCIB to expedite the arrest of the scam gang leaders living in Thailand as well as apprehend the approximately 20 suspects involved in the Wang Ying case for extradition to China.

Additionally, the delegation requested Thai authorities to identify Chinese victims still being held in Myanmar and apply pressure for their swift release. They also asked Thailand to block financial and operational channels used by these scam gangs and proposed the establishment of a Thai-Chinese coordination centre to enhance efforts in suppressing call-centre operations.