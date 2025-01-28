Udon Thani millionaire hands out ‘ang bao’ envelopes to locals

One recipient, 63-year-old Pisamai Chaisoda, said that she had brought her grandchild along to receive the red envelope, adding that she hoped it would help buy her some food. She also wished Preecha happiness, good health, wealth and prosperity.

Preecha said he plans to continue the annual event, aiming to spread happiness among Udon Thani locals. He said this year he had prepared 10,000 envelopes valued at 2 million baht.

He also expressed hope that the community would be able to cope with the risks posed by the economic slowdown. He advised entrepreneurs to closely monitor US-China relations, before making investment decisions, particularly in light of policies under President Donald Trump.

“If you have cash or gold, you should hold on to them and refrain from taking unnecessary risks,” he advised, wishing the community happiness, good health, prosperity and success in their endeavours.

Preecha and his wife, Sannara Chairat, are owners of Rerm Udom Sugar Factory, the Ban Chiang Hotel, Preecha Market and several other properties in the province.